Technically, Worldwide Knit in Public Day is June 10, but the celebration in this area will take place June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pennhills on Minard Run. All fiber artists are invited, not just knitters.
Phyllis Ross, of Lewis Run, an avid knitter, has been holding events like this one for over 15 years across the region. She said, “I hope this one is bigger and better than all the others. We always have folks come in from Kane and Warren, even from Buffalo, N.Y., to enjoy the day with us.”
Knit, crochet, macrame, whatever you are into, in public and share each other’s company — or meet new fiber artists from the local area. Celebrate the passion for knitting with fellow enthusiasts around the world.
The Worldwide Knit in Public celebration will include cookies and coffee in the morning and lunch on your own at cost. Participants will be joining knitters, and other yarn artists, across the planet who are for one day making the solitary pursuit a social venture. “You will make friends all over when you have a hobby in common,” said Ross.
Beginners or those who have been doing it for years — everybody is welcome. One day every year, celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day — Better living through stitching together — that is the motto of the event.
Also attending is Kara Munch of Allegany Fiber Arts. “She was once the manager of the Main Street Mercantile,” added Ross.
If you work with yarn, come work on a project with the group during Worldwide Knit in Public Day.