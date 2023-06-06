ST. MARYS — The 2nd annual Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) Wine Walk Fundraiser will be held in downtown St. Marys from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Women Empowering Women will be one of the sponsors.
“One in every five women have a disability. These women face barriers that hinder their participation on an equal basis with others such as gender-based discriminatory practices, barriers to access education, health care, information and services, as well as civic and political participation, just to name a few,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women. “Women Empowering Women focuses on empowering all women, with or without disabilities. We use education to help to eliminate barriers that women face but that is simply one step, especially for women with disabilities. It’s organizations like LIFT that keep women and men with disabilities living independently in our communities and enable them to participate in all spheres of life on an equal basis. Women Empowering Women will gladly support LIFT with raising funds to help people with disabilities in our communities.”
Director of LIFT, Bob Mecca said, “Our organization is dedicated to the empowerment of all people that have disabilities. We do this through providing information, advocacy, accessibility guidance, assistive technology, independent living skills, information and referral services and much more. Women Empowering Women recognizes the barriers that disabled women face in our communities and works to help educate and empower all women to overcome obstacles. It makes sense that LIFT would welcome their participation as one of our sponsors.”
Advanced purchase tickets are available at the LIFT Office or online at liftcil.org for $25. On the day of the event, the ticket price is $30.
Life and Independence for Today, a center for independent living located in St. Marys, serves people with disabilities and seniors in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.
For more information about Women Empowering Women, Life and Independence for Today, or to get more information about attending the LIFT Wine Walk in St. Marys, visit womenempoweringwomen.life or liftcil.org