With a colorful collection of head toppers, Clara Costello has been seen wearing various hats everywhere she goes since before the day she moved into Chapel Ridge Personal Care Home nine years ago.
Wearing a grin and a hat, “I’m a hat person,” she declared. A hat person who added another feather to her cap Aug. 18 when she celebrated her 100th birthday. Chapel Ridge staff wore their favorite hats Friday in honor of Costello’s special day.
Growing up on Barbour Street, she was the fifth of nine children (five boys, four girls).
“Nobody would dare give me a hard time because I’m full-blooded Italian,” Costello said. Proud of her heritage, Costello reminisces fondly about growing up with Italian parents in her Bradford neighborhood. She met her husband, Patsy, when she was 16 years old, and she is a 1941 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
While he was picking flowers across the road from her house one day, Costello struck up a conversation with George Blaisdell. She suggested that he hire her sisters.
“He took all the Zippo employees to the Ice Capades! He was very good to us,” she said. After four years working as an engraver, Costello left Zippo to move to Buffalo where she helped with the war efforts.
During WWII, Costello worked as a chipper in a Buffalo steel mill that made supercharger plane parts. The supercharger engines were used in WWII aircrafts to send compressed air to cool the engine to allow better performance in high altitudes. After the war, Costello returned to Bradford where she reunited with Patsy after his service in the U.S. Army.
In August 1947, the couple wed in a Catholic ceremony. “There used to be a baseball team in Bradford. I invited the whole team to my wedding,” she recalled. The entire team showed up wearing their baseball uniforms to the reception that was held at her family home on Barbour Street. Reminiscing about her wedding, Costello laughed, “I like people … even had the cops at the wedding. No lie.”
The couple raised their three children (Patti Ann, PJ and Christy) in Bradford.
“The best and hardest part of being a mom – when the kids fly the coop,” she said. Costello has five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Costello and her sister Frances were best friends and celebrated chefs. According to her niece, Costello made “the best pigs in a blanket!” When asked how she made her famously delicious meatballs and homemade sauce, Costello answered, “Very carefully.”
After the death of her husband in 1980, the sisters discovered their love of dancing. They enjoyed dancing at the Moose and the DeSoto. Reflecting on her 100 years, Costello said she enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. A self-proclaimed “people person”, Costello takes advantage of opportunities at Chapel Ridge to participate in activities, socialize and dine out. Activities staff know she will be the first to sign up for any social events or community outings.
Even at 100 years old, making new friends comes easy to Costello. She welcomes new residents at Chapel Ridge to sit with her at meals. She may even be willing to share when a friend brings her favorite dessert, angel food cake – plain, no topping.
Last summer, her only surviving sister traveled from Georgia and several family members came for a reunion.
The lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church believes the reason she loves hats is, “Catholics always wore hats to Mass, now I just always wear them.”
Costello’s secret?
“I’ve always liked people, worked hard and now I live for the moment, one day at a time.” Costello said. “I made it a good life … God’s been good to me. My best advice? Go to church and listen to your mothers if you still have one.”