WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024.
The congressman remarked, ““The National Defense Authorization is one of the most important bills Congress takes up. This year’s bill authorizes support for efforts to counter aggression from foreign adversaries, provides a 5.2 percent increase in service member pay, and ensures our military families have safe and secure housing.”
A bill and an amendment Thompson introduced were approved as part of the plan.
“I am pleased one of my efforts, the Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act, was included in the overall package. Additionally, a bipartisan amendment that I offered to strengthen POW/MIA recovery efforts was included,” Thompson explained.
The Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act expands access to a centralized assessment tool for members of the Armed Forces and their families to identify, rate, and compare housing options. It will also enhance reporting requirements to ensure the tool is working as intended and the Department of Defense is addressing service members’ concerns.
The POW/MIA Reporting Amendment directs the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to submit a report to Congress identifying the most significant obstacles the agency faces in recovering and identifying remains of our service members missing in action or those who remain prisoners of war. It will also require the Director to provide recommendations on how Congress and federal agencies can assist in overcoming these obstacles.