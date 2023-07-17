All of the Bradford City Fire Department ambulances were tied up early Sunday morning due to a call involving one vehicle, three passengers, a tree and a utility pole that turned into a “mass casualty” call.
At approximately 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, a one-vehicle accident occurred at the curve near the NAPA Auto Parts store, located at 606 E. Main St. Capt. Mike Scrivo’s crew of three reported to the scene and immediately realized more hands were needed; however, one of the city’s ambulances was on a call in Lafayette Township, according to Kathy Mealy, the duty officer on Sunday evening.
“A mass casualty means that something puts a strain on the service at that time. There were three patients and extrication was going to be necessary,” Mealy explained. “For that, they needed five people, they only had three. That is why Scrivo would have called a mass casualty event and ordered all off duty personnel in.”
She added that many off-duty personnel responded to the call and they had the manpower needed.
A landing zone was established in the parking lot of Value Home Center, 661 E. Main; and originally three medical helicopters had been requested. Once all three patients had been assessed, only two flights were actually needed. Reports indicate that rainy weather changed the flight plan of the choppers and that they followed U.S. Route 219 into Bradford before landing.
Two critically injured patients were first transported to the landing zone by Bradford City ambulances, they were then flown to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center in Erie for treatment of their injuries. The third patient, whose injuries were not as serious, was transported by a third Bradford City ambulance to Bradford Regional Medical Center.
It was reported that the sport utility vehicle went out of control in a curve on East Main Street, hit a tree in a yard and then struck and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene. The names and ages of the driver and passengers were not available at press time.
Bradford Township and Derrick City volunteer fire departments were both on standby, as was Bradford Area Transport (BATS). Foster Township Police assisted on scene by keeping the road closed. Verizon was notified of the damage to its utility pole.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.