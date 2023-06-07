HARRISBURG — Smethport resident Ian Craig will graduate one year ahead of schedule from Reach Cyber Charter School, receiving his diploma in a ceremony Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.
He excelled in academics and used the school’s accelerated pacing option to be able to graduate early. In addition to his academic accolades, including being a member of Reach Cyber’s National Honor Society, Ian is involved in his local community. He teaches Sunday school at his church, plays piano and has worked as a bank teller.
In the fall, Ian will pursue his passion for teaching and attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study elementary education (K-4). Ian earned the highest possible merit scholarship for his academic performance thus far.