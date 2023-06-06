PORT ALLEGANY — At Port Allegany Area School District, the Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Awards for Community Service were presented to Kason Stake, grade 7, first time recipient; Lillianne Reed, grade 8, two-time recipient; Lily Madison, grade 10, two-year recipient; Alana Corey, two-time recipient and Miska Young, first time recipient, both juniors and Makayla Alcorn, three-time recipient; Thea Petruzzi, four-time recipient; and Mikya Stake, 4-time recipient, all seniors.
Headley served the Port Allegany United Methodist Church and several others in the area. The Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service is given to help keep his memory alive and to encourage more youth involvement in service to their school, community and churches.