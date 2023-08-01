ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. – Close to 20 restaurants are preparing to serve up some of their most notable menu items “cafe style" when the Taste of Ellicottville returns to the downtown area Aug. 12-13.
“The Taste is the perfect opportunity to sample a variety of flavors from our local restaurants, all in an afternoon,” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. "Our restaurants pride themselves in offering a dining experience full of variety, and the Taste allows them to share with our visitors their most popular dishes, as well as introduce any new creations they’re working on to get the public’s feedback.”
Small portions of select menu items from 19 restaurants will be offered noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Purchase food tickets at the event for $1 each; items range from $1 to $6. Gluten-free and other healthy options will be available along with bottled water and other drinks.
Special guest food bloggers will vote for the tastiest dishes in various categories, including Best Of, Healthy Choice, Sweetest Sweet and Kids Choice. The Kids Choice Award judging panel is open for five kids ages 6 to 12. Contact the Ellicottville Chamber at (800) 349-9099 to apply. The People’s Choice Award will invite the public to decide a favorite restaurant. Look for the QR code during Taste Weekend to cast a vote.
Once you’ve had your share of good food, head to any of Ellicottville’s legendary hot spots for live music and burn away all those hard-earned calories. Make it a weekend to remember and book an overnight stay! Check the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce website at ellicottvilleny.com or call 800-349-9099 for a list of lodging options and additional information about the Taste and other upcoming events.