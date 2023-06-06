The Bradford City Water Authority announced work has begun to replace water mains along a portion of U.S. Route 219 near Custer City.
Mortimer’s Excavating from Pulaski was awarded the low bid for the project at $485,185. The project will replace 3,000 feet of 8-inch water main and is located between addresses 987 and 1108 South Avenue, which is just south of Custer City.
The existing 8-inch ductile iron main, which continues all the way to the FCI McKean Bureau of Prisons, provides water service for all of Lafayette Township and Lewis Run Borough. It was installed in the 1980s and has been very problematic over the years, causing the Authority crews to routinely respond to breaks and leaks in this area. The new main will be 8-inch PVC C-900.
The motoring public can expect brief traffic delays during the four-week project and the existing 27 water customers will be tied over to the new main once it has been placed into service.
Executive Director Steve Disney added, “The Water Authority is pleased to invest in this new water main to prevent the numerous issues we’ve had along this stretch of highway. The Authority will continue to evaluate if capital funding will be required to replace additional stretches of this main in future years.”