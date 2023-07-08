WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that Monday, the Hamilton Stewardship Timber Sale roadwork will begin on Forest Road 154, Farnsworth Road, in Allegheny National Forest.
The work has been much anticipated on this heavily used public road. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
The roadwork will consist of cross-drain replacements, roadway reconditioning to remove large potholes, and placement of direct surface aggregate (DSA) limestone surfacing across the full length of the Forest Service portion of the road.
The construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists can anticipate a much smoother ride when the work is complete.
This much-needed construction shows the great use of National Forest Stewardship Contracting to improve infrastructure and water quality. The stewardship program gives the U.S. Forest Service authority to perform services to achieve land management goals for National Forests that meet local and rural community needs.