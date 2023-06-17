The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of only 149 universities and colleges worldwide to be honored by Exercise is Medicine® for its efforts to create a culture of wellness on campus.
This is the fourth year that Pitt-Bradford has earned the gold designation and the sixth year that it has been recognized by Exercise is Medicine® On Campus.
Several activities helped Pitt-Bradford earn its gold-level designation. These activities include a referral system between health services and university’s exercise science program and the use of the Physical Activity Vital Sign through a student’s electronic health record, a main requirement for gold-level campuses. There is also an Instagram page that was run by Autumn Deblock, a senior exercise science major from Dingmans Ferry, as part of her internship with the program.
“I’m very excited to receive our fourth year of earning gold campus recognition,” said Dr. Mark Kelley, associate professor of exercise science and founder of the university’s Exercise is Medicine® program.
“To be one of only 72 universities and colleges in the world to receive gold makes me very proud to have this program at Pitt-Bradford. The combined activities that student affairs, campus recreation and exercise science offer helped us with this award. The plan is to get back to our prepandemic activities that we have traditionally held in October, including our Exercise is Medicine on Campus Week this fall”
Kelley accepted the award at the American College of Sports Medicine’s annual meeting in Denver.
The Exercise is Medicine on Campus program has recognized Pitt-Bradford every year since 2018. This year it is one of only 72 universities and colleges around the world to receive gold-level recognition for its efforts.
Exercise is Medicine on Campus calls upon universities and colleges to promote physical activity as a vital sign of health and encourages faculty, staff and students to work together to improve the health and well-being of the campus community.
Exercise is Medicine on Campus launched its recognition program in 2014 to honor campuses for their efforts to create a culture of wellness. Schools earn gold, silver or bronze status based on their activities.
Others involved in the Exercise is Medicine on Campus effort at Pitt-Bradford are Zac Stark, instructor of exercise science; Cassandra Preston, visiting assistant professor of exercise science, and Deblock.