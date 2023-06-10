The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that a pipe replacement project along Looker Mountain Trail in McKean County will cause a daytime closure and detour on June 14 and 15.
Route 246 will be closed between Route 46 (South Kendall Avenue) and Route 646 (Summit Road).
The detour will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 and 15 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. using Route 46 and Route 646 (Summit Road). The detour will be lifted each night, once pipe work is complete for the day. PennDOT will re-open the road earlier than 4 p.m. if work progress allows.
A crew from McKean County PennDOT Maintenance will perform this work, replacing a large pipe across the road to improve drainage in the area. Residents along this section of Route 246 will be able to access their homes.