PORT ALLEGANY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Port Allegany Veterans Club, 4743 Route 155.
PennDOT staff will be on hand to answer applicants' questions about opportunities available in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties and help applicants submit online applications.
Available permanent and temporary positions include transportation equipment operator trainee, transportation equipment operator A, maintenance repairman and radio dispatcher.
For select positions, staff could conduct driver's skills tests and on-the-spot interviews with the possibility of making conditional offers, so applicants should bring two forms of identification.