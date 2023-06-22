MIDDLETOWN — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1,860,000 from the Tuesday, June 20 drawing was sold in Warren County.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 7-14-19-22-29-39, to win the $1,860,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Brokenstraw Beverage Inc., 29100 Route 6, Youngsville, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 50,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.