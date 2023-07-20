UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free, virtual activity focused on veterinary care for companion animals.
The activity is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s free trial period, during which youth throughout the summer can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of online activities designed to be fun and interactive.
The “Vets and Pets” session for children ages 5 to 7 — known as Cloverbuds in 4-H — will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 15. An event for older children will occur from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 17.
Participants will learn how to prepare pets for cooperative veterinary visits and become familiar with typical procedures and expectations at the vet’s office.
Activities will include:
— Preparing dogs and cats for veterinary exams by helping pets become comfortable with restraint.
— Practicing veterinary tasks such as teeth examination and ear inspection.
— Mastering the towel wrap technique used by veterinarians to ensure a cat’s safety and comfort during care.
— Learning how to measure a pet’s pulse and respiration rates.
— Training a dog to be a model patient during vet visits.
Participants will need a towel and a toy stuffed animal, such as a cat, dog or something with a similar shape. Optional supplies included a stethoscope — either real or a toy — and a friendly, cooperative pet that is comfortable with activities such as holding its paw, placing an arm around its neck, and so on. If attendees plan to participate with a pet, an adult must be present on camera while working with the animal.
Participants must register by Aug. 14 for the Cloverbuds session and by Aug. 16 for the general session.
More information about the Cloverbuds session is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/events/vets-and-pets-for-cloverbuds.
Information about the general session can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/events/vets-and-pets.