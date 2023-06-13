SHINGLEHOUSE — Students at Oswayo Valley High School have received some significant honors.
Holden Turek was selected as an Alfred University Scholar, and will receive a scholarship of $120,000 over the course of four years upon acceptance at Alfred University.
Turek, along with students Olivia Cook, Madelynn Evingham, Maddison Gietler, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, and Lily Stedman, earned the Bonnie Scholarship at St. Bonaventure University. These students will all receive $80,000 over four years of study upon acceptance at St. Bonaventure University.
Senior Hannah Cudzil was selected to participate in the 2023 Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences this summer. Hannah was one of 72 students selected for this prestigious program out of 403 applicants. She received a full scholarship to attend the five-week program held on the Pittsburgh campus of Carnegie Mellon University.