OLEAN, N.Y. — Friday, Aug. 11, Olean General Hospital will be hosting a Memorial Butterfly Release at 3 p.m.
The event will take place at the St. Francis Heritage Garden behind the hospital.
OGH invites anyone looking to honor and celebrate the memory of their loved ones through a live butterfly release. The cost is $15 per butterfly. Participants are asked to reserve their butterflies by July 21 as there are a limited number available.
“With the success of last year’s event we had to bring this back again for our community,” said Steve Jackson, president, OGH Foundation. “This is such an intimate ceremony for those who attended. It’s something special, and emotional, to see the butterflies being released to memorialize those who we’ve lost.”
For more information, or to reserve a memorial butterfly for the release, contact Erica Dreher at (716) 375-7377 or email her at edreher@ogh.org.