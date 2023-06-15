HARRISBURG — A bat found outside of a Bradford home last week has tested positive for rabies.
According to the Department of Agriculture, on June 8, a bat was seen falling out of a tree into a yard on Euclid Avenue in Bradford. The homeowner went outside, picked up the bat, and held it in his hands.
The bat was collected by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories where it tested positive for rabies.
The man who picked up the bat was the only person exposed to the bat and is receiving post exposure rabies prophylaxis. No animals were known to have been exposed to this bat.
According to Pennsylvania’s Rabies law, all dogs and non-feral cats three months of age and older are to be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity. Failure to comply with the law may result in a fine of up to $300.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov and search “rabies.”