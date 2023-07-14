Made in Bradford is more than just a slogan, it’s a way of life for Zippo Manufacturing Co. and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co.
This Saturday, the 30th anniversary of Zippo’s historic purchase of Case in 1993 is being celebrated with a “Made in Bradford” event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zippo/Case Museum. It’s free and open to the public.
Of course, with a world filled with aficionados and collectors, there will be something special for the cutting edge Case Collectors Club as well. Private events are slated for today. Case spokesman Fred Feightner said, “We’re going to have a couple hundred people representing the club.”
Today is filled with special events for the club members, like factory tours, a town hall panel discussion and a few things they certainly won’t forget.
“At 4 o’clock at the museum there will be a Wall of Fame induction ceremony,” Feightner said. “The first one we’ve done in 20-plus years.”
It will be for legendary knife maker Tony Bose, who worked with Case as a custom knife collaborator since 1998. He passed away in 2020 during the COVID epidemic.
“He’s being installed on our Wall of Fame,” Feightner said.
Reese Bose, Tony’s son and a knifemaker in his own right, will be there for the ceremony, as will Bill Ruple, award-winning custom knifemaker who has taken up where Bose left off with the Case collaboration.
“Then at 4:30 a very special thing is happening — the first Collectors Club wedding,” Feightner said. The couple had met through their travels at Collectors Club events, and when they wanted to tie the knot, they picked Bradford and the grounds of the Zippo/Case Museum as their destination.
“We figured out how to do a wedding Bradford-style right in our own backyard,” Feightner said.
At 5 p.m. will be a wedding cake cutting and dinner for the club members. Live music will be underway, and a club auction will take place at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the events are open to everyone.
Activities and entertainment at the free event are scheduled to include a temporary tattoo/balloon artist, inflatable children’s play equipment, pin trading, Case “passport” stamping, Case whittling demonstrations with Brian McKinney (VA), and musical guests throughout the day. Case knives will be sharpened and cleaned for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special birthday cake will help celebrate the iconic Zippo Car’s own anniversary at 2 p.m. Consumer Relations associates will be on hand with fun games and giveaways, and to answer questions about Zippo and Case products throughout the day.
Commemorative Case knives and Zippo lighters will be available for sale in limited quantities exclusively in the store.
The museum will feature four new temporary exhibits as part of the celebration, including one focused on the 30th anniversary of Zippo acquiring the Case brand, and some of the special dual-branded collectibles that have been released.
The big tents in the field adjacent to the museum will feature area makers’ booths offering their goods for sampling and for sale, and many Case and Zippo collectors will be onsite with massive collectible displays, with many of the items seen available for swap or sale.
Food truck vendors will be offering a wide variety of food choices for any palate. They include Bradford Brew Station, Campers Kettle Corn, Tammy’s Pit Stop, The Good Place, The Lunch Bus and Napoli’s Brick Oven Pizza.
The event will wrap up at 5 p.m.
Musical entertainment starts with Dan Roche from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by Those Guys from 1:30 to 4 p.m.