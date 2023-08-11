A community listening session to discuss substance use disorder recovery efforts is set for 5 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of the Marilyn Horne Building, 2 Marilyn Horne Way.
Representatives from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) — in partnership with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services Inc., which serves McKean, Elk and Cameron counties — will facilitate the discussion. The event is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol’s Regional Recovery HUB program to empower sustained recovery.
AICDAC will provide technical assistance and collaborate with community entities, sectors and systems to help foster recovery-supportive approaches to treating substance abuse disorder.