SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Be ready to embark on a nostalgic journey as Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes the legendary LeAnn Rimes for a mesmerizing performance in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 28 at noon.
LeAnn Rimes burst onto the music scene at 14 with her incredible version of “Blue.” She made history in 1997 by becoming the youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award, and the first-ever Country artist to win the Grammy for “Best New Artist.” Other hit songs followed, including “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “The Light in Your Eyes,” the massive crossover hit “How Do I Live,” and many more.
With an impressive collection of Grammy, CMA, and Billboard awards, Rimes has sold more than 37 million records worldwide, and continues to reign as a powerhouse in the music industry. She was recently victorious on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and released her critically acclaimed album “God’s Work” in 2022. Tickets on sale July 28 at noon! Tickets will start at $45.
In addition to LeAnn Rimes, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Outdoor show) on Aug. 4; The Beach Boys (outdoor show) on Aug. 5; and Gary Allan on Sept. 30.
To purchase tickets for Seneca Resorts & Casinos Shows: Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.