HARRISBURG — The Kinzua Bridge and the areas around and under it are temporarily closed while state engineers inspect the structure.
High winds last week — and perhaps a harsh lesson taught 20 years ago by an F-1 tornado — left the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wanting to be extra cautious.
“The winds on June 17 triggered a look from the park and out of precaution, the inspection is happening today,” Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR said on Thursday. “The skywalk will remain closed until the results of the inspection determines that the bridge remains safe for pedestrians.”
On the 17th in Mount Jewett, there were wind gusts of 16 to 24 mph, starting just before 11 a.m. and ending just after 6 p.m. Wind speed in that time period was from 7 to 18 mph, with most of the readings 12 mph and above, according to LocalConditions.com.
“We don’t suspect any problem, but because of the need to ensure safety of the public, we’re inspecting once again as the bridge is expected to get higher traffic now that it is summertime,” Robinson said.
How long might the closure be? “We don’t have a timeline at this point,” Robinson said. “I’d rather not speculate because it’s best we let the inspection be carried out.”
What all is closed? The bridge itself, and obviously the platform at the end of it, as well as the viewing platform under the bridge where the 3-D style pictures can be taken with the tower structures in the background, and the trails in the vicinity and under the bridge. The visitor center remains open.
The Kinzua skywalk undergoes routine structural inspections by qualified engineers to evaluate the overall condition of the structure that was built more than 100 years ago. DCNR plans to begin structural and rehabilitation work of the skywalk in 2024.
As part of the routine operational procedures ahead of the scheduled work, there are set guidelines for when severe weather, such as high winds, impact the skywalk. Following severe weather, DCNR will conduct a special inspection outside of the routine schedule to ensure that there has been no impact to the structural integrity of the skywalk.
These comprehensive inspections provide for both short- and long-term routine maintenance planning that will ensure the skywalk continues to remain safe for the heavy volume of pedestrian traffic that flock to see this iconic cultural remnant of the industrial age.
The focal point of the 339-acre park is the skywalk, a pedestrian walkway 225 feet above the valley floor. Prior to being a pedestrian skywalk, the viaduct spanned the entire valley and was once the longest and tallest railroad structure in the world.
The bridge was previously used to transport coal, timber, and oil, and then later tourist excursion trains across the Kinzua Gorge. In 2003, a tornado partially demolished the structure.
Other park facilities, including day use areas and park trails remain open to visitors, and give spectacular views of the bridge. Visitors will still have access to the Mount Jewett To Kinzua Bridge Trail that ends at Kinzua Bridge State Park, which was recently named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.
DCNR is working to ensure the inspection and any necessary actions are completed efficiently to minimize the impact to operations. For updates, see Kinzua Bridge State Park’s website for advisories that will provide updates on the temporary closure.