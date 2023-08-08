The heat is on, and the impact is sending gas prices up along with the needle on the thermometer.
In Western Pennsylvania this week, gas prices averaged $3.909 per gallon, according to AAA East Central. In Bradford, the average was $3.905; in Brookville, $3.944; in DuBois, $3.977; in Erie, $3.972; and in Warren, $3.999.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.97 per gallon, a difference of $1.68 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Pump price increases are primarily due to the price of oil, which has been staying close to $80 per barrel. Last month’s extreme heat also played a role in the recent gas price spike as some refineries pulled back on production, but operations are now returning to normal.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained.
“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” De Haan said.
The same cannot be said for diesel fuel — the national average price has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.
The analyst explained, saying, “The price of diesel continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.88 to settle at $79.49. Oil prices temporarily dropped after the U.S. credit rating declined, increasing market fears that oil demand could decline if the economy eases. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic, commercial crude inventories decreased by 17 million barrels to 439.8 million barrels.