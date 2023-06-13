ST. MARYS — The Elk County Republican party meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at The Big Trout.
Discussion will be held on the revisions to the Summer Gathering to be held on July 15 at the Red Fern, including a silent auction replacing a basket raffle. Also to be discussed are revisions to what can be submitted for door prizes and donation prices for the new hats and t-shirts with the new logo. Food is available for a donation. Everyone is welcome to attend to learn about the politics of the day or learn about the Republican party.