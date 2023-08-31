Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS) Inc. will offer free naloxone in Veterans Square from 2 to 4 p.m. today, International Overdose Awareness Day.
Handouts of the opioid-overdose antidote, also known by the brand name Narcan, are part of the agency’s regional harm-reduction efforts, according to ADAS Prevention Program Manager Sheri Larson.
“Every day in Pennsylvania, 15 people die from drug overdoses — one of the highest rates in the United States,” Larson said.
She added that an opioid-related death occurs every 6 ½ minutes, overdose rates are highest for adults age 35 to 44 and fentanyl deaths involving xylazine, a powerful veterinary sedative, increased 276 percent from January 2019 to June 2022.
“Treatment can work and recovery is possible,” Larson said. “But if someone’s not around there’s nothing we can do except mourn the loss. We hand out Narcan as harm reduction.”
Also during the Veterans Square event, purple ribbons will be available for people to write down and display the name of someone they knew or loved who has passed away.
“So many have family and friends who have lost loved ones,” Larson said. “So many emergency responders are out there trying to help people and they need to be aware that we appreciate their efforts. It really is someone’s daughter, brother, mother.
“Honoring them without stigma is an essential part of this awareness campaign to end overdose.”
Larson pointed out that overdoses have happened to children who have picked up substances thinking it was candy, and to college students believing they are taking something to keep them awake.
“You don’t know where these pills are coming from or what’s in them,” Larson said. “Overdose can happen with just one pill when it contains fentanyl.”
Bradford City Fire Department EMS Coordinator and Paramedic Cathy Mealy agreed, stating, “Unfortunately, many people do not consider that any form of unregulated substance can be cut, laced or mixed with any number of toxins or dangerous substances, including fentanyl and other opioids.
“As a result, someone might believe that they are not using an opioid when, in fact, they are,” Mealy said. “They often do not realize this until it is too late.”
Mealy said BCFD has seen an increased number of accidental opioid overdoses and that naloxone is a useful and necessary tool that is often misunderstood.
“There is a stigma that all people who overdose on opioids willingly expose themselves to these risks. Not all opioid overdoses are due to intentional use,” Mealy said. “There are numerous documented cases of accidental ingestion, absorption, inhalation and exposure to fentanyl and other opioids.
“Sometimes patients are following directions on prescribed medications and experience complications due to underlying medical problems or unforeseen medication interactions.”
ADAS offers free naloxone every day at each of its locations in McKean, Elk and Cameron counties.
Larson said, “It’s available to anyone who would like to have it. Anyone from senior citizens to people with small children, just to have it on hand.”