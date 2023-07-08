MOUNT JEWETT — Spots are still available for a free children’s day camp to be held Monday and Tuesday at Kinzua Bridge State Park.
The park complex will hold DiscoverE! camp programs for children at the park, on Monday, from 9 to 11 a.m., Outdoor Explorers for children ages 6 to 8; and on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon, Penn’s Adventurers for children ages 9 through 12. Registration is required as DiscoverE! Programs are limited to 10 campers and their guardians. There is no charge for these camp programs. A parent or guardian is required to attend with their children. To register call Kinzua Bridge State Park at 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov.
DiscoverE! encourages children to learn more about the world in which we live by getting outdoors to Explore, Experience, and Enjoy the opportunities in our state parks. Activities vary by program but most will include games, crafts, guided hikes, and habitat explorations.