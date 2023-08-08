Auditions are coming up for performers aged 18 and over for Bradford Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” the acclaimed comedy called “Broadway’s greatest farce.”
Auditions will be held at the BLT Togi’s Playhouse on Welch Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18, and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Callbacks will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
Actors are asked to prepare a verse and chorus from any musical and to bring that sheet music to tryouts. An accompanist will be provided. No monologue is necessary, as people will do a cold read for characters they are interested in.
Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for the show, a cross between vaudeville and classic comedies by ancient Roman playwright Plautus. With book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, the fast-paced musical will be presented by Bradford Little Theatre Oct. 20- 22 at the Bradford Area High School auditorium.
Set in Rome of 200 B.C., the show follows the struggles of crafty household slave Pseudolus as he attempts to win the hand of the lovely (but dimwitted) Philia for his master, Hero. Hero has promised to free Pseudolus in return.
Veteran director Andrew R. Dutko, who is also vocal director for the show, said he is aiming for “hilarity and ridiculousness” in this production.
The five male roles are the lead roles, Pseudolus, the conniving, creative slave of the house of Senex; Senex, a hen-pecked, skirt-chasing patrician; Hero, love-struck son of Senex; Hysterium, panicky head slave of the house of Senex; and Miles Gloriosus, braggart captain in the Roman army come to claim his bride.
Female roles include Domina, domineering wife of Senex; Philia, courtesan-trained virgin who has stolen Hero’s heart but is contracted to Miles Gloriosus; and courtesans belly-dancer Tintinabula, contortionist Panacea; synchronized dancers The Geminae; gymnast Vibrata; and Gymnasia, a large, take-charge woman.
Roles which could be either gender, though preference will be given to males, are Lycus, owner of the courtesan house; Erronius, befuddled old parent searching for his children kidnapped as infants; and the Proteans, a group of three to six actors who quick change into slaves, soldiers, eunuchs and others. Dutko seeks diverse skills here, including improv, mime, tumbling, juggling and impersonation.
Songs include “Comedy Tonight” and “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid.”
The original 1962 Broadway run garnered several Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Author; it was made into a successful film starring Zero Mostel. There have been a number of revivals; every actor who has opened in the role of Pseudolous on Broadway has won a Best Leading Actor Tony Award, including Mostel, Phil Silvers and Nathan Lane.
The show is presented by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International, New York City and MTIShows.com.
For further information, people may check the BLT Facebook page or website.