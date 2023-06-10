Isaac Fessenden constructed and donated three tables to the Port Allegany Recreation Authority as his Eagle Scout Project. He also presented a check to Recreation Authority President Tony Edgell with the funds left after purchasing materials for his project.
He asked several businesses for donations who agreed, without hesitation, to support his project. Those businesses were Close’s Lumber, Burleson’s True Value, VFW, VMI, American Legion, Baxter Hardware, Baxter P.H.E. and Team Minard. Isaac is a 2023 graduate of Port Allegany High School.
A plaque has been placed on each of the three tables with the names of the buesinesses listed above with one table including the VMI; one table including the Port Allegany VFW Post 6391; and one table including the Port Allegany American Legion Post 258. All three tables were completed by Isaac Fessenden from Troop 413 and all three tables are donated in Memory of Scout Master Rich Price.