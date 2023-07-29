OLEAN, N.Y. – Olean General Hospital (OGH), a member of Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), has made vast improvements over the course of the year. These improvements include quality, patient experience, communication, cost saving initiatives, as well as community engagement and recruitment. Recruitment has been the key to a successful turnaround for many departments throughout UAHS but none have seen an enhancement like the environmental services department (EVS) at OGH.
This time last year, the 24-hour a day, seven days a week operation of OGH ran on an EVS department that had more than a third of its workforce vacant due to staffing shortages.
“Meeting the needs of the organization and our patients while trying to avoid employee exhaustion and fatigue was a balancing act that was hard to manage at times,” said Jared Johnson, director of environmental services, OGH. “Employee burnout is a real thing. We had to set our priorities to where they were needed most — areas that require thorough cleaning and quick turnaround times to open beds for new patients took precedence over other visible areas.”
EVS aides play an important role throughout the organization but are often overlooked. EVS aides are responsible for cleaning hospital rooms and bays in the emergency room when patients are discharged, overseeing the removal of regulated medical waste including biohazard waste and sharps as well as floor care and cleaning of all other common areas throughout the hospital. This department is key in prevention of any hospital acquired infections through proper sanitation and cleanliness standards.
“We’re the first and last line of defense to prevent a hospital acquired infection. People can’t heal without a sterile area,” said Johnson. “I tell my team all the time, that doctors and nurses treat, we prevent.”
Since last year, that almost 40% deficit in staffing has improved. The OGH EVS department is fully operational and has been able to bring the new staff up to speed on expectations. Backing the improvements in cleanliness are the patient satisfaction survey results, hospital consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems. In June 2023, OGH had a 77% patient satisfaction rating in cleanliness, Bradford Regional Medical Center was at 100%, both above the national average of 54%.
“We’ve already heard some great commentary in the community on the improvements in cleanliness. My team and I take pride in our work and the positive feedback reinforces that what we’re doing here truly matters,” Johnson said. “Like any position in the organization, I want what we do to have a positive lasting impression on our patients.”