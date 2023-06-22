ERIE — The Erie Diocese has announced a number of clergy assignments throughout its 13 counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
“The reason we have so many appointments this year is that after the first round of pastoral planning in the fall of 2016, we established several new parish configurations,” said the Rev. Nicholas Rouch, vicar for the Office of Clergy. Pastors for those parishes were appointed in February of 2017. Since the standard term for priest assignments is six years, all have come up for renewal at the same time.
Two within the local region were appointed to new assignments, while one is retiring.
The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty, was appointed pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Smethport, and St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Port Allegany, effective July 11 and until July 31, 2029. He had been the pastor at St. Bibianna Parish in Galeton.
The Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, who had pastored at St. Elizabeth in Smethport, will retire, effective July 11.
The Rev. Christopher A. Wheeler, was appointed pastor of St. Eulalia Parish, Coudersport, and St. Bibiana Parish, Galeton, effective July 11 and until July 31, 2029.
A number of clergymen have been reappointed to the parish where they have been serving. The reappointments, all effective immediately, and until July 31, 2029, are as follows: Smethport native Rev. Brian E. Vossler, pastor of St. George Parish, Erie; Rev. Thomas E. Brown, pastor of St. Raphael Parish, Eldred; Rev. Mark J. Mastrian, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Force; Very Rev. Jeffery J. Noble, VF, Pastor of Queen of the World Parish, St. Marys; Rev. William J. O’Brien, Pastor of St. Callistus Parish, Kane; Rev. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Magnus Parish, Ridgway; Rev. Paul S. Siebert, Pastor of St. Mark Parish, Emporium; and Rev. David J. Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Johnsonburg.