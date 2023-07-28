SMETHPORT — A meeting of the EMS Task Force was held Thursday evening at the McKean County 9-1-1 Center.
Convened by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, the meeting was to assess potential solutions to the problems faced by the region’s emergency medical services, most of which are volunteer. The same things are causing problems all over — lack of money, lack of volunteers, lack of reimbursements from Medicaid and insurance companies, and lack of sustainable funding for the future.
The task force is working on the issues, trying to figure out what will work best to ensure emergency responders can continue providing life-saving services.
