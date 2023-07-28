SMETHPORT — State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, held the first of many Emergency Medical Services Task Force meetings Thursday at the McKean County 911 Center and Emergency Management Agency in Smethport.
The task force is working to address funding, personnel, and public education issues that have stacked up, causing a serious and potentially deadly crisis across the region.
Those present included nearly 30 officials and representatives from McKean, Elk, Potter, and Cameron counties’ ambulance services, all gathered to discuss the worsening issues that have created a crisis for the region.
Causer opened the meeting stating there were two major issues: Funding and personnel. He added that each of these branches off in many directions, but after the town hall in May, he had noted every idea that had been brought up and was ready to begin looking for solutions.
One of the ideas from the town hall was an EMS Authority. Causer explained that an authority could be much like a municipal water/sewer authority where several municipalities come together to ensure ambulance service is always available in their area. He gave Lancaster as an example where five municipalities created an authority, and have municipal-wide service. A benefit of an authority, Causer and others noted, is that it is a quasi government. This means there is liability protection and employees would have benefits.
Much discussion about other places with authorities took place. Forest County, for instance, also has an authority. Marienville has not had an ambulance service since 2019 and Tionesta has a part-time contract with the authority. Under their plan, not only homeowners are paying for the services of the authority. For each parcel, per year, the fee is $60. It was noted that Forest County has a lot of timber companies and they are paying the $60 per year, per parcel.
Some remarked about municipal leaders not wanting to raise taxes because it "looks good" to their constituents. However, most of the discussion on taxing for EMS was minute amounts for homeowners.
Causer and others agreed that an authority could work in many areas across the four counties — depending on how it is set up and how much commitment municipal leaders provide. That, too, is an issue that was addressed.
Genessee Township Supervisor Melvin Blake said, "As a supervisor, it is our job to do what is best for our residents." He explained he was at Thursday's meeting because he had attended the town hall, read all the information from the handouts, and wanted to continue to learn more so he could inform his community.
It became clear that education was a new issue to add to Causer's list. The rest of the three-hour meeting focused on how to educate the public and why education is needed about the issues facing the crews who, as one put it, "bring the emergency room to your front door."
As residents begin to understand how urgent this crisis really is, the task force relayed they know there is no overnight fix and throwing money at the problems without a plan will not solve the issue. They urge residents to be educated about where their tax dollars are really going, attend municipal meetings and ask the question: How much do we pay for EMS, ambulance service? Pay close attention to the response, a member said.
The next meeting is in the planning stage and will be announced at a later date. Causer and the rest of the task force encourage all municipal leaders to reach out to their local EMS providers and get more information.