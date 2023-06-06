WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — The New York State Police reported Saturday that one person was killed in a collision in Wellsville Friday evening.
According to the report, troopers stationed out of Amity responded at 6:01 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Route 417 in the town of Wellsville. An investigation reportedly determined that a 2015 Nissan was traveling westbound on Route 417, operated by Joeie A. Greenman, 17 of Alma, and allegedly crossed the center line. The Nissan then reportedly struck a 2013 Ford head-on.
The operator of the Ford, identified as Courtney M. Clark, 32, of Emporium, Pa., was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Greenman was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight with serious injuries. The Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation, which is ongoing.