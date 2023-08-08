ERIE — Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, District Enforcement Officers charged with enforcing liquor laws and related provisions at over 1185 establishments licensed by the PLCB in the counties of Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren performed the following during the month of July.
They received 55 complaints, issued three violation letters for violations of liquor laws and issued 16 warning letters for violations of liquor laws.
Additionally, the following licensed establishment was cited by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Erie District Enforcement Office, during the month of July.
In McKean County, Munchies Dining, Eldred: Failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered into with the Board placing additional restriction upon the subject license on 3/21/23 and 4/3/23.
An administrative citation was issued.