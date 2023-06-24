OLEAN, N.Y. — Databranch has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Expressing his honor at the recognition, Mike Wilson, president of Databranch, said, “This accolade is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to not just serve, but truly partner with our clients to meet their unique technology needs.”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Fla.