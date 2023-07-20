The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County, a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, invites all area women to join them for a special culinary experience.
The summer event, “Chef’s Table at Eddie’s on Main,” will be held Aug. 3 at 212 N. Main St., Port Allegany. Reservations are due by July 27.
There will be a combining of earth’s bounty of garden grown produce with delectable herbs as we celebrate and taste the bounty of the summer herb garden. Participants will enjoy five culinary courses along with a delicious mocktail. Doors open at 5:30 and the first course will begin at 6 p.m. The evening includes tastings by Little Mountain Winery.
Bring your family and friends for good food, conversation, and wine tasting as you enjoy a unique way to get in touch with some local flavors. Membership in WGC is not required to attend the event. Register online at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org/events or call the McKean County Community Foundation at 1.844.238.2289.
Women’s Giving Circle members are women of all backgrounds who want to contribute to their local communities. The WGC concept brings the donations of many individual women together to fund change and create a better way of living in their communities. Each member donates a minimum of $100 per year. The combined donations of all members fund the grants awarded to area non-profits annually at the WGC fall meeting. All area women are encouraged to join this community-minded group.