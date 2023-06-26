Callahan Park is about to undergo exciting upgrades with construction beginning on Tuesday.
To facilitate the construction process, it is important to note that the only access point to Callahan Park during this time will be through the Poplin Avenue parking lot.
To ensure the safety of park users, certain portions of Callahan Park will be temporarily fenced off during the construction phase. The fencing will delineate the construction zones and will be clearly marked for the convenience and awareness of all visitors. The City of Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development asks all park users to be mindful of the fencing during this period and exercise caution when navigating around it.
The construction team will be working diligently to minimize any disruptions to the park experience. However, it is essential for park-goers to be aware of the fenced-off areas and avoid entering them.