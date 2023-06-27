Callahan Park is about to undergo exciting upgrades with construction beginning today.
To facilitate the construction process, it is important to note that the only access point to Callahan Park during this time will be through the Poplin Avenue parking lot.
To ensure the safety of park users, certain portions of Callahan Park will be temporarily fenced off during the construction phase. The fencing will delineate the construction zones and will be clearly marked for the convenience and awareness of all visitors. The City of Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development asks all park users to be mindful of the fencing during this period and exercise caution when navigating around it.
The construction team will be working diligently to minimize any disruptions to the park experience. However, it is essential for park-goers to be aware of the fenced-off areas and avoid entering them.
Work will include installing new playground equipment, resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts, adding a pickle ball court, installing new sidewalks and creating a gateway entrance from the high school parking lot.
“We greatly appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this time, as it will contribute to a smooth construction process and ensure everyone’s safety,” said officials with the OECD. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community for their patience and cooperation during this transformative phase for Callahan Park. Your understanding and support are invaluable as we work towards creating an even more exceptional park for everyone to enjoy.”