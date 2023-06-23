The National Weather Service might be calling for a weekend full of rain showers and thunderstorms but storm clouds cannot diminish this community’s spirit.
Despite the forecasted rain, two local organizations are hosting meal fundraisers: The Wanderers Motorcycle Club has planned their first Steak Bake fundraiser from noon till gone on Saturday, and then from noon until sold out on Sunday, the Bradford Area Lions Club, on Irving Lane, will host their first chicken BBQ of the year.
Beginning at noon Saturday, the members of the Wanderers Motorcycle Club, on Route 59 in Lewis Run, will be available to sear a steak or four to perfection. Cooking until they are sold-out of steak, the club will be making for purchase a NY strip steak, made to order on the woodfire grill accompanied by macaroni salad, corn on the cob, a roll and a carry container with utensils — all for $18.
Once people have purchased their dinners, they are invited to eat right at the Wanderers Clubhouse or members of the club can package the dinners to go. Refreshments will be available, as well. The club is offering the ability to order raw take-out, as well.
Dinners can be picked up from the Wanderers Clubhouse after noon Saturday. The clubhouse is located just .8 miles west of the Bradford airport on Route 59. Each dinner purchased will help the Wanderers support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and other various local charities.
For more information or directions, call or text Kyle at (814) 366-7222.
After the conclusion of the Steak Bake the clubhouse will close again to the public, until July 15 when they re-open their gates at 2 p.m. for the beginning of Wanderfest 2023. This year Wanderfest features live music from Remedy. Camping is encouraged, and a pre-party will be hosted at 7 p.m. on July 14 for those who wish to arrive early and spend the night, or two. Tickets the day of the event will be $10.
If that wasn’t delicious enough, keep the stove off Sunday as well and the temperatures in the house cool by stopping by the Bradford Area Lions Club on Irving Lane to pick up one of their “famous” chicken BBQ dinners.
For the first time this year, from noon until gone on Sunday the Lions Club will offer half a chicken, barbecued, two sides and a roll for $15.