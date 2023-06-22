JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, opened a new exhibit today honoring legendary New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway.
Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines on Broadway, and Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center, cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibition to the public.
Located within the National Comedy Center’s state-of-the-art museum in Jamestown, NY, the exhibit celebrates the 40-year legacy of the iconic Times Square comedy venue – one of the world’s most important venues for showcasing the art of stand-up comedy. It features iconic artifacts, including the stage backdrop bearing the world-renowned harlequin Carolines logo, showroom curtains and signage, entry doors and “barfly” stools.
A legendary New York City institution, Carolines showcased the world’s greatest comedic talent – first in Chelsea and later at the South Street Seaport, before calling Times Square home in 1992 – playing an integral role in the resurgence of the Times Square district.
Throughout the club’s illustrious 40-year run, Caroline Hirsch has been a vital force for discovering and developing comedic talent. Comedians gracing the Carolines stage included Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Michael Che, Sandra Bernhard, Billy Crystal, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Norm Macdonald, Kevin Hart, Iliza Shlesinger, Bill Burr, Rosie O’Donnell, and many more.
In December of 2022, it was announced that the Carolines on Broadway was not renewing its lease for its renowned Times Square location. The club’s final shows took place on December 31, 2022.
“We are so proud to have provided a platform for such incredible talent — who has brought laughter to New Yorkers and audiences from around the world here in Times Square,” stated Caroline Hirsch. “While our brand will continue to expand in new ways in the coming years, we’re thrilled that the Carolines on Broadway story will be preserved and celebrated at the National Comedy Center for generations to come.”