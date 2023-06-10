Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is again offering area veterans the opportunity to work with a representative from the American Legion to ensure they get the services and support they need.
Due to changes initiated by the American Legion, appointments in the Bradford and Kane offices will be conducted virtually via a tablet.
Appointments are required for meetings with the Legion representative, whether they are in person, by phone or by tablet. The schedule is as follows:
Bradford office: Wednesday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor. Call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment.
Kane office: Wednesday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Kane office is located at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2. Call 814-837-0880 to schedule an appointment.
Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.