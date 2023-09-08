CARE for Children recently received a contribution of $1,050.00 from the Bradford Eagle Riders F.O.E. #2432.
The donation was designated to support CARE’s therapeutic recreation program for children with disabilities and special health care needs.
“CARE’s therapeutic recreation programs are staffed by CARE therapists and serve as an extension of traditional therapy enabling children to practice skills while having fun,” said Tina Martin, CARE for Children executive director. “CARE is grateful for grass roots organizations like the Eagle Riders who support local organizations, and the people we serve.”
The Eagle Riders, with the goal of ‘People Helping People,’ is a group of motorcyclists, who come together to promote the Fraternal Order of Eagles and its causes, by doing what they love to do – help people and ride motorcycles.
CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, therapeutic recreation programs, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives, and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.