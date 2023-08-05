CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that work on a U.S. Route 6 bridge spanning the Allegheny River in Liberty Township is underway.
This work is part of a larger bridge preservation project involving three structures in McKean and Potter counties that will improve their overall condition ratings.
Work on the Route 6 bridge, the Lieutenant Colonel Richard J. Berrettini Memorial Bridge, started Wednesday with the closure of one lane and the activation of temporary traffic signals. Those signals enforce an alternating traffic pattern where drivers take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but advises drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules, obey posted speed limits in this and all work zones, and always buckle up. The contractor expects work on this bridge to be ongoing until late November.
Work on the other two bridges that will see work as part of this contract will take place in the 2024 construction season. One is a Route 4017 bridge spanning Bell Run approximately five miles south of Shinglehouse in Sharon Township, Potter County. The other is a U.S. Route 219 bridge, the Staff Sergeant Carl Enis Memorial Bridge, that spans Kinzua Creek in Lafayette Township, McKean County.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $2.3 million job.