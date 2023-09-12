Bradford Township officials are still accepting applications for a full-time police officer’s job, one that had been held by longtime officer and Lt. Jeffrey Shade, who died while on duty Aug. 4.
“Those are some really big shoes to fill,” said supervisor Steve Mascho at Monday’s meeting. The dozen-or-so people in attendance nodded, or murmured their admiration of Shade as well.
Chief Robb Shipman said, “We have received some applications. (A search is) actually going on now.”
Laree Sue Behan, the supervisor who oversees the police, said they are looking at taking applications until Sept. 25 before starting the next phase of the process. Both Shipman and Behan spoke to The Era after the meeting, saying they are hoping to hear from some young folks who are interested in the position.
“Everyone who is qualified has the opportunity to apply,” Shipman said, explaining the qualifications for candidates are spelled out on the application on the township’s website. “We’re looking to spread the opportunity.”
He said three officers within the department have applied for the position, too.
Also at the meeting, supervisor chairman Mark Cline gave a report on the total expenses for the East Warren Road bridge as of Monday, which totaled $919,831.67. He gave an update on the delinquent garbage and sewer accounts as of Aug. 31, which totaled $129,380.58.
“The accounts have been notified,” Cline said. “Water shutoff notices have been sent.”
Behan said, “I don’t think we’ve shut off anybody’s water. It’s been close at times, like the day of, but we haven’t had to shut anybody off.”
She said it’s in a better place than it was a year ago. “We started in the hole at $214,000,” Behan said.
The supervisors approved a motion — with Mascho voting no — to accept a “certificate of substantial completion” from Laurel Highlands Structural Consulting LLC for professional services of constructions for the East Warren Road bridge project.
Bids were opened for a garage roof replacement and sewer line replacement project along U.S. Route 219 in the area of the Dollar General in Custer City.
The garage roof bid was awarded to Dream Builders Plus for $31,625.40. The sewer line project was awarded, contingent on the review of the bid by Bankson Engineers, to Chivers Construction for $47,317. Mascho voted against the award, saying, “We had a lot of problems with them before.”
The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9.