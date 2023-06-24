It’s truly an American experience, listening to a rousing patriotic song on a warm summer day, eating a grilled hot dog and enjoying the coolness of an ice cream treat.
The Twin Tiers Community Band will be performing at the annual Patriotic Music Band Concert at 2 p.m. July 2 at the historic Crook Farm on 476 Seaward Ave., and the Bradford Landmark Society will provide the goodies.
“Everyone, it’s that time again,” reminded Sally Costik, curator of the Bradford Landmark Society. “With great music, good weather, a nice location, ice cream and hot dogs, friendly folks and free admission — What’s not to love?”
Since 2016, the Bradford Landmark Society has afforded everyone in the Bradford area the opportunity to simply sit and enjoy an afternoon of music at the Crook Farm property as a way of saying thank you to the community for their continued support of the historic society.
The musicians, all local folk, are members of the Twin Tiers Community Band, a concert band made up of approximately 30 musicians, of all ages. The members play strictly for the fun of it, donating their time and talents to area community events, gatherings and charitable functions throughout southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
The band is composed of brass, woodwinds and other instruments and will play a spirited selection in celebration of the nation’s Independence Day.
Admission is free for all ages. People are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs or blankets to the event. Hotdogs, ice cream and water will be sold. The event will last until 4 p.m. or until the band stops playing.