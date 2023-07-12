The Art in the Garden Tour will be held again this year in Bradford.
Eight gardens will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 during the event, presented by Graham’s Greenhouse and Landscaping and Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center. Each garden will have some featured art represented, from music to painting, and even some handmade wooden canes, along with the various flowers, vegetable gardens, and beautiful natural settings.
A special feature of this year’s tour will be “Growing Together,” an art exhibition in the KOA Gallery, Blaisdell Hall on the campus of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. All of the artwork was created by the residents at the Bradford Ecumenical Home with artist Julie Mader of Smethport.
ACE Hardware and Lumber in Bradford is sponsoring this event.
Tickets are just $15 for the tour and advance tickets are available only at the BCPAC office at 119 Main St. or by calling 814-362-2522.
On the day of the event, tickets will be available at Graham’s Greenhouse and Landscaping beginning at 10 a.m. until noon. All ticket holders will need to check-in at the greenhouse on the day of the event to receive their admission band to the gardens and to pick up a tour map for each of the locations.
Patrons are kindly asked to respect the privacy areas of the garden owners, and garden tours will close at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the tour will benefit BCPAC and the various creative and performing arts programs they bring to the area.