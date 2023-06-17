Area residents should not be startled next week by the frequent sounds and sights of the Jeep Wrangler and other Jeep vehicles in town to participate in the 26th annual Penn’s Woods Jeep Jamboree through the Allegheny Highlands.
With a base location in Bradford, registered participants and families of the Jeep Jamboree will be in Bradford starting Thursday for registration from 5 to 7 p.m. As part of the Classic Jeep Jamboree, participants will enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner provided to them both Friday and Saturday. Mandatory pre-ride meetings for all participating Jeeps will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday mornings before the Jeeps depart to adventure through the surrounding areas. Attendees will then reconvene for dinner and door-prizes on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
According to WranglerLifestyle.com, the Jeep lifestyle is one of “ruggedness,” and the Penn’s Woods Jeep Jamboree certainly will offer incoming Jeep enthusiasts that opportunity with multiple trails for varying drivers’ ability and comforts. During registration at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, on Thursday evening, all vehicles will be evaluated and at that time trail sign-ups will take place. Trail sign ups will be after registration, on a first come, first served basis, according to the Jeep Jamboree Itinerary.
Friday and Saturday mornings from 6:30 to 8 a.m. breakfast will be hosted in the Frame-Westerberg Commons (FWC) Dining Hall, with a lunch packed each day and ready to be picked-up before departure. Trail staging and the mandatory general attendance meeting, also both days, will be held at the McDowell Sport and Fitness parking lot — which is a different location from where registration takes place. All registered participants are encouraged to “follow the signs.”
Trail riding with lunch along the way will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.