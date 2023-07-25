The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, which specializes in skilled nursing care for short-term rehabilitation for a medical recovery and surgical procedures, has isolated 11 residents after they tested positive for COVID.
Joseph Fuglewicz, spokesperson for Upper Allegany Health Systems, explained that the first positive case was on Sunday, and as of Monday morning, “there were 11 who tested positive. They are on the same floor, the third floor, and are now isolated from the other residents. Staff are back to following protocol and residents and visitors to the floor must wear masks.”
The third floor houses 30 of the 80 residents of the Pavilion. The 11 individuals who have tested positive, have been isolated from the other residents on the floor and their families have been notified. Of the 80 total residents, 80% are vaccinated, according to Fuglewicz.
The protocol referred to for the staff goes back to when COVID was more prevalent. He said that staff will be donning masks, goggles, gloves, and all the personal protective equipment (PPE) as a precautionary measure and to reduce the risk to residents and the community at large. Additionally, any other department with reason to be on the third floor will also wear masks and gloves, he said. This includes dietary and cleaning staff.
There is no pending lockdown at the Pavilion, said Fuglewicz, “There is no set number of patients that dictates a lockdown because we can’t force one due to regulations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” The residents will remain isolated, though, until the number of cases decreases, per the spokesperson.
The last time the Pavilion had a report of COVID was in January.
A check of the CDC website for McKean County indicates that COVID hospital admissions are low at this time. However, there have been more confirmed and probable cases so far in 2023 than in previous years, according to the available data. This year, McKean County has had 9,917 cumulative cases already, in 2022, the case count was 9,600, for 2021 it was 6,343, and in 2020, 1,738 cases were reported.
COVID-19, according to the CDC, is spread by those who are infected when they breathe out and another person breathes in the droplets and particles containing the virus. Or, the droplets and particles can contaminate the eyes or nose of another person. In some cases, per the CDC, surfaces can be contaminated and the virus transmitted through touch.
Anybody can spread the virus, even if they do not show any symptoms. Proper handwashing, basic health and hygiene practices, and getting tested if need be are all ways of keeping yourself and others from getting sick.
If you suspect that you have COVID, get tested and stay home until the results are back. If you test positive, isolate at home and away from those you live with, for at least five days, possibly longer.