The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will graduate 214 students April 30 during Commencement exercises at 2 p.m. in the KOA Arena.
Local students expected to graduate are, from Bradford, Aisha Alzubi, biology; Lillian Baldwin, nursing; Alexandra Bennardi, business management; Nicholas Boser, biology; Stephanie Eaton, interdisciplinary arts; Nikolas Erickson, criminal justice; Noah Evers, psychology; Robert Jimerson, business management; Brianne Kloss, business management; Taylar Mager, early level education (preK-4); Natalie Mix, interdisciplinary arts; Joshua Nelson, international affairs; Austin Persing, criminal justice; Andrew Piganelli, exercise science; Angela Potter, nursing; Wesley Roeder, computer information systems and technology; Alexander Ronan, history-political science; Logan Sunafrank, psychology; Jennifer Swanson, liberal studies; Andrew Truman, broadcast communications; Nicholas Ward, computer information systems and technology; Miniah Willis, nursing; Zachary Woodel, business management
From Allegany, N.Y., Sean Campbell, business management
From Coudersport, Sophia Stevens, criminal justice; and Alyson Thompson, computer information systems and technology
From Duke Center, Hannah McAvoy, biology
Eldred, Emilee Bruno, criminal justice; Jenna Rouse, biology; Emily Smith, nursing; and Bailley Taggart, nursing
From Galeton, Evan Brooks, business management; Haylee Ludington, environmental science and environmental studies; Brandon Ruef, environmental studies
From Gifford, Bryce Okerlund, communications
From Hazel Hurst, Seth Spaich, computer information systems and technology
From Johnsonburg, Callie Brunner, nursing; Makailla Carnessali, radiological science; Cassidy King, exercise science; Jenna Morgan, nursing; and Aaron Suranofsky, writing
From Kane, Jacob Goldsmith, psychology; Lindsey Greto, early level education (preK-4); Yancey Howe, computer information systems and technology; Raymond Maze, social studied education; and Jaclyn Nelson, social studied education
From Kersey, Sydney Klaiber, business management; Nathan Schneider, biology; and Haley Sickel, nursing
From Mount Jewett, Raychel Keller, criminal justice; Jacob Lister, environmental science; and Jolaina Shetler, radiological science
From Port Allegany, Devon Briggs, international affairs and history-political science; and Hannah Seeley, exercise science
From Ridgway, Damian Challingsworth, social studied education and history-political science
From Shinglehouse, Tyler Newton, exercise science
From Smethport, Bryce Nelson, sport and recreation management
From St. Marys, Matthew Avery, interdisciplinary arts; Haily Schatz, nursing; Emily Schneider, psychology; and Brianna Weisner, early level education (preK-4)
Those who are unable to attend commencement exercises can view the recording on the university’s website at www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement.