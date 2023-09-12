Bradford’s average gasoline price came in below the state average for another week, a happy surprise for local motorists.
On Monday, GasBuddy reported the average price in Pennsylvania was $3.84 per gallon, while AAA East Central reported an average of $3.838 per gallon in Western Pennsylvania.
In Bradford, the average was $3.758.
Elsewhere locally, in Brookville, it was $3.742, in DuBois, $3.853, in Erie, $3.955, and in Warren, $3.999.
GasBuddy reported that prices in Pennsylvania are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
He continued, “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon.”
Prices will begin to fall soon.
“There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week.” De Haan said. The winter blend of gasoline will be starting soon, and will bring some relief.
“With most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” he said. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.07 to 9.32 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped from 217.4 to 214.7 million barrels.
At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose by 85 cents to settle at $87.54. The price of oil has increased amid news that Saudi Arabia plans to continue its voluntary 1 million barrels per day production cut through the end of the year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 422.9 to 416.6 million barrels.